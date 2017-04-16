Singer, Jodie Celebrates the Man that Stood by Her and her Baby

It's double celebration for singer, Jodie, as she celebrates the Easter along with her father who also turns a year older.

The singer was filled with joy as she celebrates her dad whom she says stood by her when many abandoned her to struggle alone.

Jodie has not had it rosy but like the saying ‘that family comes first,’ so despite the fact that many turned their back against her, her dad was there for her to run to

According to her, “It's double celebration for meee... Happy Easter, everyone & Happy Birthday, Daddie!!! You didn't let me go even when many forsook me. I love you... you are the BEST dad ever.”