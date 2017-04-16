If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Celebrity Picks | 16 April 2017 16:51 CET

Singer, Jodie Celebrates the Man that Stood by Her and her Baby

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

It's double celebration for singer, Jodie, as she celebrates the Easter along with her father who also turns a year older.

The singer was filled with joy as she celebrates her dad whom she says stood by her when many abandoned her to struggle alone.

Jodie has not had it rosy but like the saying ‘that family comes first,’ so despite the fact that many turned their back against her, her dad was there for her to run to

According to her, “It's double celebration for meee... Happy Easter, everyone & Happy Birthday, Daddie!!! You didn't let me go even when many forsook me. I love you... you are the BEST dad ever.”


do what u think u can do and stop mouthing.action speaks more than talk.
By: Kejawa Idowu Dupe

