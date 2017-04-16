Actress, Mercy Johnson Flaunts Killer Curve at GLO Music Tour

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, is really enjoying herself and all thanks to her understanding hubby, who has made things easy for her.

She might be having it rosy but she does not stay away from home duties as she ensures she is always home on time to care for her family.

The actress was recently looking stunning as she stepped out for the GLO Mega Music Tour in Akwa. She was looking kind of causal with an outfit that really reveals the shape she is blessed with.

Hmm, no wonder Mr Okojie so much loves her that he can’t keep her out of his sight. Well, that is what is called real love as they continue to handle their private issues in public.