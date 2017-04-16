Ladies Don’t kill yourself Because You Want to Live Large…Actress, Ayoola Kikelomo

Nollywood actress cum producer, Ayoola Kikelomo, is one young and vibrant lady who has seen a lot in the industry and still learning and she has come out to say her mind to ladies out there.

The actress who has been struggling to make ends for herself has called on ladies who always be themselves and not try to impress anybody.

She warned that some ladies feel that by wearing the expensive wigs and living large is the most important thing in life which is very wrong.

In her words, “Sissy, don't kill yourself because you want to look too expensive most guys don't even know the difference between Brazilian hair, Daniella, expression, or even darling yaki Abi bros you no?”