My Wife is The Reason I Exist…Actor, Sunkanmi Omobolanle

It’s a beautiful day for wife of Nollywood actor, Sunkanmi Omobolanle, Abimbola, and her lovely husband could not hold back his joy for her as she turns a year older.

Sunkanmi out of his busy schedule admitted that one of his biggest wish in life is to always have his woman right beside him all the time as she is the reason why he exist on earth.

In his words, “AJIKE mi it's your birthday today and one of my biggest dreams is to have you by my side forever and I feel like I am living it every day. Even if I do not have the chance to say it to you often, you know I love you more than anyone else in the world, and you are the reason that I still exist.

“I could not imagine living without you. Despite we have had problems, doubts and discussions, like any other couple, we have managed to succeed and overcome the obstacles that life has put us in our path. After experiencing all of this together, I can say you’re the woman of my life and I would not change you for anything. I love you more and more every day. Thanks for being just like you are with me and for bearing with me and my occasional bad mood.

“Marrying you has been the best thing I have decided on my whole life. I can say that I am the happiest man on earth because I was lucky to find you in my way and that now I share my life with such an amazing woman like you. When in doubt about what I feel for you, remember that you will always be the only one in my life My love, I write you this letter to tell you everything I feel for you. Maybe I do not say nice words to you very often, but in honesty you and I have faced together many difficulties that life has brought us but thanks to our love, we have been able to go on and continue holding hands through our path in life. And I want you to know, without a doubt , that my love for you grows stronger every day. You are a wonderful, very beautiful, gentle and above all full of patience woman. Thanks for putting up with me at times in which I am not on my best mood and for bringing up a smile and making me see how beautiful our life is. Remember that my greatest wish is that you and I can continue being together living our love and keep on living the happiness we enjoy in our beautiful family. Happy birthday aya mi owon.”