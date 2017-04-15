I Chose to Gym to Look Younger Instead of Surgery…Actress, Bimbo Akintola

Lots of people with more of the females, prefer having one form of surgery to the other just to look young or good but for Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akintola, it’s about exercise.

The actress has been seen of recent always hitting the gym and while many assume she is watching her weight, to her, it is about living healthy.

The actress explaining her reasons for that, she pointed out that these days in Nigeria, people die at 40 to 50 years of age and for her, exercises tend to make her look healthier rather than having a surgery.

According to her in an interview with punch, “I go to the gym and do exercises because it helps our overall health and helps us to look younger. But it’s about health. Now they say the life expectancy in Nigeria is 50-plus. People die in their 40s and 50s and it’s something to be worried about. If that is not a call to every Nigerian to live healthy, I don’t know what else can be. So, for me, it’s all about health and not just about losing weight, looking good or younger. If you just want to look good, you can do surgery, but for me, it’s health, being healthy and living a healthy life. It’s important.”