Ladies Break my heart Because I’m an Entertainer…Rapper, Ruggedman

Nigerian Rapper, Ruggedman, is one of many eligible entertainers in town and it is very rare to see him with a lady even at events.

On his social media page, he is always busy talking about the issues in the country, his music or promoting his clothing line and this has left many wondering.

Ruggedman in a recent chat with Punch Newspaper, stated that he is not scared of marriage only that ladies don’t take him serious because he is an entertainer.

“I am not scared of marriage. I am just tired of meeting women who can’t trust me or women who find it hard to believe that I genuinely like them all because I am an entertainer. It is a pity because entertainment is my job. I know some entertainers are a bit reckless but you can’t assume that all entertainers are the same. When I date, I do my best to put my woman’s mind at rest and let her know she is the one. But it ends the same way. They can’t handle dating an entertainer and they would rather just end the relationship,” he said.