Spotlight | 15 April 2017 10:13 CET

Denrele Edun’s Makeup Goes Missing During Sleep

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

As followers of the Nigerian entertainment industry, many are familiar with popular event and red carpet host, Denrele Edun and his styles on the red carpet as there is never a dull moment with him.

Well, all that swags comes with pains but he sure enjoys his job anyway. It is very rare for one to see him without makeup yet he is an handsome dude.

He got many talking when he packed his natural hair nicely as he woke up from his long sleep but hey, he keeps enjoying himself each day, so call him whatever name you like, he keeps getting millions every week.


