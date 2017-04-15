Chimamanda, 3 Other Nigerians, Elected Into American Academy Of Arts And Sciences

BEVERLY HILLS, April 14, (THEWILL) – Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has been elected into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, along with 228 new members, the Academy announced on Wednesday .

Three other Nigerians were also elected into the revered Academy.

They are: Nigerian geographer, Akin Mabogunje, from the University of Ibadan. He was elected into the History section in the Academy;

The President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede was elected into the Business, Corporate and Philanthropic leadership section of the Academy.

Former Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Chairman, Attahiru Jega, was elected into the Public Affairs and Public Policy section of the Academy.

In the announcement by the Academy of Arts and Science, Chimamanda was also listed among 40 Foreign Honorary Members from 19 countries elected by the Academy.

The new class will be inducted at a ceremony on October 7, 2017 , in Cambridge, Massachusetts. They will all form the 237th class of the academy.

Among the people elected are some of the world's most accomplished scholars, scientists, writers, artists, as well as civic, business, and philanthropic leaders.