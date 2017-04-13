I’m proud no Lady has Done Abortion for me…Davido Brags

Singer, Davido, has been on severe criticism on the way he has been hanging and impregnating ladies around as they keep coming out to reveal his child.

Well, on several occasions he has kept denying it but on a second thought, he has come out to point that he is proud that he has never asked any lady to have an abortion for him.

He stressed that having baby out of wedlock is bad but since the actions has been taken, one needs to face the responsibility.

According to him in a recent interview, “All those people out there saying I have too many babies, do you know how many babies they have killed? At least I can confidently say I have never told any girl to have an abortion. I am not saying having a baby without marriage is good, but to me babies are blessings".