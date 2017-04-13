My Husband Made me Whom I am Today…Myde Martins Reveals

Nollywood actress, Myde Martins, has wowed her fans with the birthday messages she sent to her hubby, Afeez Owo, who just turned a year older today.

The actress and her hubby had gone through troubled waters sometime in 2016, after they had a near failed marriage that made several headlines in the industry.

There were various accusations and counter accusations but the man of the house kept his ool and tried not to bring it to public discuss like many does on social media till the matter was resolved.

Since she failed to with her hubby happy birthday last year, the actress was quick to remind the world that her hubby has been the man that has made her whom she is today.

Hear her out, “My Beloved Husband @officialafeezowo.... The Only Man That Has Ever Loved Me Endlessly... You Mean The World To Me & I Cherish You More Than You Can Ever Think Of .... Having You As My Hubby Is Such A Blessing From God.... You Are Simply The Best .... No One But You!!!... I Celebrate You Today My Darling!!!... May You Never Experience Any Form Of Sorrow In Sha Allah.... You Shall Live Longer Enough To Eat The Fruit Of Your Labour.... I Wish You All The Things That Brings Happiness To Your Heart.... Happy Birthday My World!!!... I Love You With All Of My Heart.”