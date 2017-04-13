Lodan Experience: Ladies Take The Stage As Divas Stage Tour Resurrects For 2017

The all-female entertainers’ concert, Divas Stage Tour will have its first edition in 2017 take place at Lodan Hotels, Owerri Imo State on Saturday April 15, 2017.

According to a release on the official website of the concert, www.divasstagetour.com.ng , the event which is tagged ‘The Lodan Experience’ will be marking the first edition in 2017 and will it see the girls have a repeat of the experience they had in the debut edition last year.

Divas Stage Tour is a Cause Fight for the girl-child with Entertainment where the girls are offered a platform to express themselves to the fullest without male interference. It has provided both nurturing and promotional platforms for the girls involved and has so far encouraged them to keep improving.

“The slogan has always remained ‘girls do it all’ and our testimonies includes encouraging lots of females to take entertainment seriously. Last year it was difficult to find a female Dj, but right now, we have about two from the girls we worked with. We have made them see that they can make it and the same thing applies to the dancers, artistes and comedians; they have all improved tremendously since our last outing and there are others who are now ready to join or come back to the game because they now see the green light” Chinedu Hardy Nwadike whose OtownGist Media & Entertainment is packing the event said.

He further described Lodan Hotels as a perfect place to kick off the event, adding that the long history of the Hotel will go a long way in boosting the event.

With over 20 Divas participating in the last edition, Hardy is optimistic the same number will be available when the event kicks off at Lodan Hotels, MCC Road, Owerri, Imo State by 6:00PM.

The event will be hosted by OAP, Ocheze, while on the list of the artistes are Floxy, Donna May, Vivada, Rini Hillz, Nony, Amarulah,LadyG, Divalil, Vasecc, Glitzy, Blossy, Sparks, Cique, Ayomide, Neche and GoldaC, while the likes of Ice, Girl Wizzy, Favy, Jenny, Young Meek are among the dvancers. Comedian ‘Another Miracle’ and Sandizzy will be joined on the microphone by some female OAPs, while on the wheels of steel has been conformed to be Dj Alex.