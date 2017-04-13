Actress, Toyin Abraham explains why she Works so Hard

Mehn, no matter what challenge life throws at one, it is important that it is taken with a soft heart and a means of scaling through should be devised just like how Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has done.

The actress has had a rough year 2016 and she never allowed all her challenges weigh her down as she was able to pick the pieces of her life and move on.

She has been moving from one movie set to the other and in between that she has been able to create time to complete her on movie, ‘Alakada Reloaded,’ which has been able to gain massive awareness since production period.

She is currently on another movie and she has made it known that her hard work is not for fun but to be able to turn her signature to autograph in due time. “Work so hard that one day your signature will be called an autograph.”