Actor, Pete Edochie Steps out in Style for Anambra

Legendary Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, recently stepped out in style in Anambra state for the flagging off of the states Cargo and Passenger Airport.

The event epic event saw top dignitaries and sons and daughters of the state gathering together to celebrate the day which was made possible by the hardworking governor, Dr. Willie M Obiano, at Umueri.

Pete Edochie, is just one actor, who over the years has been well celebrated and has been able to maintain a clean record in the industry which is often trailed with scandals.

As many look up to him, some comedians have even gone far as mimicking his gentle ways of talking and acting which shows him talk less and act more to drive home his point.