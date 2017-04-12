Janet Jackson ‘focused’ On Her Son Amidst Split

Janet Jackson is “focused on” her child in the wake of her split from Wissam Al Mana.

The ‘That’s the Way Love Goes’ star reportedly split from her husband of five years earlier this month but is doing well and is spending all her time focused on her three-month-old son, Eissa.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: “Janet is ecstatic. She’s so happy with her baby and that’s all she is focused on.”

It was previously revealed that the pair decided to go their separate ways and want to focus on the co-parenting of their son.

An insider said: “Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn’t working and to go their separate ways.

“They’re both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they’re apart. It’s amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London.”

Janet welcomed her first child in January and her representative said in a statement at the time: “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

And it was claimed Janet was only allowing “a select few” people to see her baby so soon after the birth.

A source said: “Janet and her baby are doing well. She has hired help at home and her husband been with her through it all. It was a difficult pregnancy but she is very blessed and has a healthy baby. She has great doctors. A select few have seen her baby. She is so excited to be a mom …

“She is totally in love. She is taking time to just be with her baby at this time and that’s all she really wants. Working out will come, but she is taking it easy at this time.”

