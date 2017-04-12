John Legend To Voice, Produce A Virtual Reality Series

Fresh off his co-starring role in “La La Land,” John Legend is trying another medium: virtual reality.

Legend will executive produce and lend his voice to the title character of the upcoming Baobab Studios series “Rainbow Crow.” The production company was to announce Legend’s involvement Tuesday. The first installment of the series is to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival later this month.

“A lot of the attraction to the project was being involved with a new technology that’s just emerging as a new medium for creative talent,” Legend said in an interview.

Inspired by Native American folklore, “Rainbow Crow” is about a bird “with the most dazzling plumage and mellifluous voice, who, after the planet turns dark and cold, must journey far from home to bring light back to the world.” Says Legend: “It’s about love. It’s about inclusion. It’s about community.”