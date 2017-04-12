If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 12 April 2017 18:43 CET

No Charges Expected Over Louis Tomlinson Airport Scuffle

Source: thewillnigeria.com

Los Angeles prosecutors have scheduled a meeting with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson to discuss an altercation with a celebrity photographer last month at Los Angeles International Airport.

The meeting is unlikely to result in charges for the singer over the March 3 incident, which resulted in Tomlinson’s arrest. City attorney’s spokesman Frank Mateljan wrote in an email that the meeting is set for later this month to advise Tomlinson and the photographer how to avoid future problems.

The scuffle occurred after Tomlinson arrived on a flight with his girlfriend and asked a photographer to stop filming.

said in a statement after the incident that Tomlinson was provoked by the paparazzi and he came to his girlfriend’s defense after she was being attacked.


‘Enthusiasm is the fever of reason.’
By: Victor Hugo

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists