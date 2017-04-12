"I'll Make History with 'The List' Movie Premiere on 5th May atWest Hills Mall" - Actress Ellen White

Ghanaian movie star and producer, Ellen White has stated that her movie premiere at the West Hills Mall on 5th May in Accra will be history to tell, in an interview with SeancityGh

The premiere starts in the capital city, Accra at the West Hills Mall on the 5th of May, 2017 at 6pm and 8pm, first and second shows respectively.

Favourite movie personalities storming the Mall include, Ellen White, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Bill Asamoah, Kwaku Manu, Bernice Asare, Sabby Debrah, Akyere Buruwaa, Mama Cali, Fanny Fay Akaminko, just to mention a few.

The movie, 'The List' even before its premiere has started gaining grounds on social media amidst high expectations from the fans of movies.

In an exclusive interview with SeancityGh, Ellen said Ghanaians should expect something big from her since her production has a lot of surprises for the general public.

The camp of White's Movie Production, a production house owned by Ellen White is one of the fastest movie productions in Ghana. She adds 'The List' to Revelation, Mayefuo and Medofo Pa and Fault which had a successful premiere in London and Netherlands making it four from her production.

She joins the likes of Nana Ama Mcbrown, Mercy Asiedu, Emelia Brobbey, Vivian Jill Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Lydia Forson, Zynnel Zuh among others who have doubled as actors and producers.