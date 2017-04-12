Brand New Hyundai Xcent To Be Won In The SKYY Vodka Scratch & Win Promo

In a few days from now, one lucky consumer of Skyy Vodka would win a brand new Hyundai Xcent. This is part of the fantastic reward available for everyone who buys two bottles of SKYY Vodka 100cl in designated supermarkets and departmental stores in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

From the 21st of March till the 30th of April 2017 every purchase of two Skyy Vodka 100cl gets you free 1 litre Sprite and a scratch card to win either a Generator, Mobile Phone, Sandwich Maker, Blender, Hi-Ball glass, Pen, Beach bag or Face cap free, whilst purchase of one bottle of SKYY Vodka 100cl gets you 50cl of Sprite Free.

According to the Brand Manager, Mr Olawande Alaran, the big one is still in the mix and every consumer is encouraged to have their carts filled with bottles of Skyy Vodka as they prepare for the Easter holidays. No draws, no try again - everyone is a winner!