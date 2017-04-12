I Never Gave Thin Tall Tony Oral Job…BBN Runner-up, Bisola

Second Runner-up at the just concluded reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Bisola, has finally put to rest the trending photos and videos of her giving fellow housemate, Thin Tall Tony, oral job.

Bisola in an interview at Beat FM, explained that nothing of such ever happened as she claimed the cameras were just making it up.

She admitted that they kissed and touched each other but nothing of oral happened while they lay on the bed together.

On the allegations, she said, “Nothing happened. The cameras can just lie anyhow. Things were exaggerated. We were just under the sheets. We were kissing and touching.”