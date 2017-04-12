Actress, Clare Ezeakacha Exposes ‘The Employee’

Nollywood actress cum producer, Clare Ezeakacha, is already taking the Nollywood industry by storm not just with her acting ability but with the quality of movie production and good scripting.

Clare has been one silent producer and actress that is all out to create a difference in the Nigerian movie industry rather than wait to criticize others.

The actress is set to release her latest movie, ‘The Employee,’ which hopefully going to reveal a lot of happenings people go through just make a living for themselves especially in these hard times.

Just like she rightly said recently, “Be careful who you open up to, they just might make a mockery of the whole situation, so never expect much,” the actress has not had it rosy in getting funds to produce her movies but the hustle has been real.