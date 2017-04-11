Ladies, If a Pastor Does not Pay you After Sleeping with you na Sin O…Actress, Cossy Orjiakor

Hmm, Nollywood actress, Shan George, has just created a very serious buzz online with a very smart but tactical question she asked her fans and those that understands the Holy Bible too well.

Shan had threw up this question, “Is it a sin if a Pastor is sleeping with a lady and giving her money she uses it to help people like widows, orphans, disabled people etc, just asking?” but the question has been greeted with funny replies.

One of such reply is from actress Cossy Orjiakor, who believes that it is not a sin but can only be a sin if the Pastor enjoys it and not appreciate the person giving him.

“Hahahahaha it is not a very big sin dear...@shangeorgefilms once the pastor is speaking in tongue and casting out the demonic spirit with his good dk. But it becomes a big sin when the person making sure the pastor cast out demonic spirit in ladies. Don't get appreciated. The money can be enjoyed peacefully and also be used to help others. But the tithe money will disgrace and embrace those who do not appreciate the one that hooks up the deals. the saying goes give to Ceaser what's Ceaser and to God what's God's. It's a big sin when you do business with a pastor and get cheated while he is still enjoying the fruits of your labour. OK that's my 5min... Kolo break,” she shared.