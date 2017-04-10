Producer of IJE, Chineze Anyaene Gets Married to Her Beau

Chineze Anyaene, the producer of one of Nigeria’s highest selling movies at the cinemas, 'IJE: The Journey' starring Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Genevieve Nnaji got wedded to her lovely beau, Chibuzor Abonyi in a private registry ceremony while the lavish and flamboyant traditional wedding followed.

The private wedding ceremony which was attended by family, close friends and selected guests held last week.

Photography by – Oocharles

Registry Makeup – Clear transformation

Traditional wedding Makeup by – bibiyonce

Aso-oke by - bimmms24

Hair by – hair_by_joan

Brides Outfits by – Mena, magic scissors and style temple

Grooms outfit - @nuelsmith

Styled by – Tnldesigns