Producer of IJE, Chineze Anyaene Gets Married to Her Beau
Chineze Anyaene, the producer of one of Nigeria’s highest selling movies at the cinemas, 'IJE: The Journey' starring Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Genevieve Nnaji got wedded to her lovely beau, Chibuzor Abonyi in a private registry ceremony while the lavish and flamboyant traditional wedding followed.
The private wedding ceremony which was attended by family, close friends and selected guests held last week.
Photography by – Oocharles
Registry Makeup – Clear transformation
Traditional wedding Makeup by – bibiyonce
Aso-oke by - bimmms24
Hair by – hair_by_joan
Brides Outfits by – Mena, magic scissors and style temple
Grooms outfit - @nuelsmith
Styled by – Tnldesigns