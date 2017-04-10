If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 10 April 2017 18:14 CET

Producer of IJE, Chineze Anyaene Gets Married to Her Beau

By BBB Media

Chineze Anyaene, the producer of one of Nigeria’s highest selling movies at the cinemas, 'IJE: The Journey' starring Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Genevieve Nnaji got wedded to her lovely beau, Chibuzor Abonyi in a private registry ceremony while the lavish and flamboyant traditional wedding followed.

The private wedding ceremony which was attended by family, close friends and selected guests held last week.

Photography by – Oocharles
Registry Makeup – Clear transformation
Traditional wedding Makeup by – bibiyonce
Aso-oke by - bimmms24
Hair by – hair_by_joan
Brides Outfits by – Mena, magic scissors and style temple

Grooms outfit - @nuelsmith
Styled by – Tnldesigns





















Wealth does not preserve life, the Word of God does. Have faith in God.
By: Dr. Agbo A.J.

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists