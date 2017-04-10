Actors Guild Of Nigeria (AGN) Lagos Chapter Condemns Pornographic Movies In Nollywood

Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) – Lagos Chapter has condemned the rising trend of pornographic movies in the Nigerian Movie Industry. In a statement signed by the Lagos State Chairman, Don Pedro Aganbi and made available to entertainment Editors at the weekend, the Chairman said “Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Lagos Chapter hereby condemn in its entirety the ugly trend of pornographic movie in the industry because the future of our youths is at stake.

We urge our members to desist from such movies and their producers because any member caught involved in any pornographic movie in any form or shape may face outright expulsion from the Guild. Let it be said that in other climes like the US and Hollywood that we are always quick to imitate; porn producers are usually alienated from core Hollywood.

Besides, this is Nigeria; we do not have such license to carry guns around just like we do not have the liberty to produce such absurd pornographic movies. Porn movie is NOT Nigerian, It is NOT Nollywood and if the promoters of porn movies are not lampooned and pooh-poohed now, this matter may get to the senate or the house of representatives and it will be said that these porn producers are one of us in the Association of Movie Producers (AMP) or Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) or even Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

We in Lagos say NO to pornographic movies because it is NOT our HERITAGE. Porn movies and their sponsors if not stopped now will further erode our VALUES and ultimately destroy the coming generation of actors. We urge our members to FLEE from such producers, their sponsors and their promoters. We call on all stakeholders in the Nigerian Movie Industry to join us in condemning this ugly trend that is threatening the foundation of the Movie Industry.

According to the statement, such materials were banned during the 1992 and 1993 era in our nation and we encourage our members to report such producers and directors because we will not allow pornographic movie producers to thrive in Lagos state. We may also encourage whistle blowing to root out porn movies, their promoters and their producers from Lagos. The Statement Said.

Actors Guild of Nigeria is the umbrella body of all professional Screen Actors in Nigeria with a vision and a mission to protect the right and privileges of the Nigerian Actor.