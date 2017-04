Recently, Nollywood actress, Sapphire Ogodo, turned a year older and her day turned out to be an unforgettable day as she got gifts she never expected.

The fun did not just stop at the gifts as she further hosted friends and few family members to an all white party at the beach.

The likes of actress, Uche Iwuju, Thelma Okhaz and others came around to show her some love.