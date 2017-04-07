Actress, Anita Joseph Bids Father Farewell as he is Laid to Rest

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, is currently in a sober mood and in her home state as she bids her father farewell.

The actress, who is now an orphan, lost her mother many years back and now her beloved father has been called to glory.

Today Friday, 7th, 2017, will be the last time the actress will ever see the body of her father who taught her everything she knows as he is being laid to eternal rest.

As she solemnly mourn her lose may we pray that God grant her father, late Joseph, eternal rest.