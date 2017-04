Fast rising gospel act Yadah releases her debut single GOODIE GOODIE, this comes on the heels of much anticipation from her yearning audience. The track promises to satisfy all demands. It’s a feel good praise song that you would enjoy produced by one of Abuja’s finest producer TKlex….

Download & Enjoy!!!

UNTAGGED DOWNLOAD LINK

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/201385/by/HwZ852s8_l