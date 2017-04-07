Ladies Can Cook for Their Men Only When they are Married…Actress, Matilda Lambert

Everyone is entitled to their opinion when it comes to certain matters and sometimes, people choose to criticize when they are not comfortable but in all, it still helps in guiding one’s sense of judgment.

Recently, a viral question was in circulation on “At what point should a lady in a relationship start to cook for her man,” and trust me, a lot of people had their opinion on this just like Nollywood actress and producer, Matilda Lambert.

For many who see nothing wrong the lady cooking while in the relationship, Matilda feels, it will better off when they are married. “When they get married.”

Some guys will prefer the cooking earlier than marriage to ascertain if the lady is not just good in the other room but also in the kitchen.

You can chose to share your opinion on this all the same because there is nothing wrong in cooking for your man if you love him for real because sometimes he might return late from work and since you as a lady, you are home, you could help out in the kitchen.