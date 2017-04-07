If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nollywood Media | 7 April 2017 14:53 CET

Singer, terry G Enrolls son in Chelsea’s Foundation School

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Our parents in the past have made several mistakes in the lives of their children as lots of them go as far as choosing the career part for the kids and even whom to get married to.

This present generation is all out to make lots of corrections on that and singer, Terry G, is not ready to make such mistake his parents possible could have made about him.

Terry G aside monitoring his music career and sachet water business, has also created so much time towards watching his son, Prince Rex grow and having watch his potentials, he has decided to register his son in Chelsea’s foundation school in London.

5-year old Rex will be receiving the football training from his tender age while school also until he is matured enough as it will help him learn the skills behind the round leather game.


