After Enduing Relationship Challenges with Lover, Actor, Prince Nwafor Set to Wed

The year 2017 may have had its bad side on the Nigerian entertainment sector especially Nollywood but it has also recorded its good side though.

While many celebs are celebrating wedding anniversary, some are getting married and some are welcoming their new child and all lots of celebration and Nollywood actor, , Prince Nwafor, does not want to be left out.

The handsome actor has released some pre-wedding photos as the countdown to the main day begins which will be in couple of weeks.

It has not been an easy coming for the actor, but he and his bride-to-be have been able to endure the pains attached with relationships and have made up their mind to love each other which why they are taking the love to the next level.

Congrats to them.

