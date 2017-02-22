Nollywood Producer, Afolayan Acquires Honda Pilot

Popular Nollywood film maker, Okiki Afolayan, has joined the league of those buying cars this year as he has just gotten himself a Honda Pilot.

Afolayan shared the good news recently thanking his fellow producers and marketers for making his dream come through.

In his words, “Am saying a very big thank you to the almighty God for this new toy HONDA PILOT and to all my producers and marketers that make this to come to pass thank you all. ikan bayi Oni won ni ile gbogbo wa oooooooAMIN.”