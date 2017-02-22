If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Blogs | 22 February 2017 10:01 CET

Nollywood Producer, Afolayan Acquires Honda Pilot

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular Nollywood film maker, Okiki Afolayan, has joined the league of those buying cars this year as he has just gotten himself a Honda Pilot.

Afolayan shared the good news recently thanking his fellow producers and marketers for making his dream come through.

In his words, “Am saying a very big thank you to the almighty God for this new toy HONDA PILOT and to all my producers and marketers that make this to come to pass thank you all. ikan bayi Oni won ni ile gbogbo wa oooooooAMIN.”


A winner is the loser who refuse to quit.
By: Kwame Aduhene-Kwarte

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists