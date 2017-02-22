Tamara Eteimo, Jibola Dabo, Happy Julian Uchendu & More Star in ‘My Game’

Nollywood stars Tamara Eteimo, Jibola Dabo, Eddie Watson, Happy Julian Uchendu and more have featured in a new movie, ‘My Game’ about to hit the cinemas anytime soon.

‘My Game’ is a blockbuster hit about a 27 year-old confident and sophisticated lady who is a champion at the game of Chess.

Her pleasure and achievement in playing Chess soon turns into a big nightmare when she gets involved with a bad business mogul. She is left to battle between the devil and the deep blue sea in a bid to save those she loves.

‘My Game’ was produced by Happy Julian Uchendu and directed by Deus Sarcedos.

