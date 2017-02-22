If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Behind The Scence | 22 February 2017 09:18 CET

Tamara Eteimo, Jibola Dabo, Happy Julian Uchendu & More Star in ‘My Game’

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood stars Tamara Eteimo, Jibola Dabo, Eddie Watson, Happy Julian Uchendu and more have featured in a new movie, ‘My Game’ about to hit the cinemas anytime soon.

‘My Game’ is a blockbuster hit about a 27 year-old confident and sophisticated lady who is a champion at the game of Chess.

Her pleasure and achievement in playing Chess soon turns into a big nightmare when she gets involved with a bad business mogul. She is left to battle between the devil and the deep blue sea in a bid to save those she loves.

The movie features Nollywood stars, Tamara Eteimo, Jibola Dabo, Eddie Watson, Happy Julian Uchendu and more.

‘My Game’ was produced by Happy Julian Uchendu and directed by Deus Sarcedos.


In the market of tge Devil,things that takes life easily are the cheapest.
By: Prince E.A.Kingsley

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists