Singer, Femi Kuti Distributes Sewing Machines to Internally Displaced Persons

Legendary Afro-beat singer, Femi Kuti, has just contributed his widow’s might towards impacting lives in Northern state of Adamawa.

Since the singer has used music to pass strong messages to the government and all has fallen on deaf ears, he has decided to put action to test as he distributed Sewing Machines for the International Rescue Committee to promote women’s protection and empowerment in an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the State.

While taking a tour through the state, the stated that “NYSC IDP camp DAMARA HAD ABOUT ten thousand displaced people has significantly reduced to about 2000 people but it's still very difficult here.”