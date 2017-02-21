Kenyan Immigration Hate Nigerians…Singer, Falz Reveals

Singer, Falz, is not happy with the way Nigerians are now being treated in some countrys with his recent experience in Kenya.

Nigerians and Kenyans have been strong rivals when it comes to cyber bullying and things went ugly for the singer when he went on vacation with his friends in the country.

Falz in an interview with Sound City‘s Moet Abebe, disclosed that while at the Kenyan airport, the immigration asked him and his friends to stay aside where some Nigerians were kept as they kept saying “cyber crime! internet fraud!.”

According to him, “We were about getting into the airport in Kenya. The immigration sent us to go to the side along with Nigerian people and they just kept on saying ‘cyber crime! internet fraud!,” It was disgraceful. It was extremely shameful. Obviously, it is discrimination. Because I’m Nigerian, you automatically think I am a cyber criminal?”