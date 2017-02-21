If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

City Flames | 21 February 2017 17:14 CET

Kenyan Immigration Hate Nigerians…Singer, Falz Reveals

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Falz, is not happy with the way Nigerians are now being treated in some countrys with his recent experience in Kenya.

Nigerians and Kenyans have been strong rivals when it comes to cyber bullying and things went ugly for the singer when he went on vacation with his friends in the country.

Falz in an interview with Sound City‘s Moet Abebe, disclosed that while at the Kenyan airport, the immigration asked him and his friends to stay aside where some Nigerians were kept as they kept saying “cyber crime! internet fraud!.”

According to him, “We were about getting into the airport in Kenya. The immigration sent us to go to the side along with Nigerian people and they just kept on saying ‘cyber crime! internet fraud!,” It was disgraceful. It was extremely shameful. Obviously, it is discrimination. Because I’m Nigerian, you automatically think I am a cyber criminal?”


BEFORE A MAN CAN OBTAIN A LOAN HE SHOULD FIRST PROVE HE DOESN'T NEED IT
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists