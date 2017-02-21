If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Foreign | 21 February 2017 14:31 CET

Some Ghanaian Men Don’t Know how to Woo a Woman…Actress, Lydia Forson

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has just come mocking some of her countrymen as she disclosed that some men do not know how to woo a lady.

The actress stated that after taking a lady out they feel that is what love is all about and the only thing they know how to do is to watch football.

She further stress that it has gotten to a point where some of them don’t even know how to take a lady on a date.


Africa needs democracy and Development, not Guns and Weapons.
By: Lord Aikins Adusei

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists