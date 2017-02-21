Actress, Regina Daniels Gets New Clothes After Social Media Bully (photos)

Fast becoming one of the most sought after actresses in Nollywood, Regina Daniels, was recently bashed by some of her fans after she shared some of her sexy photos of social media.

She was bashed without mercy with many claiming that since she is less than 18, she shouldn’t go that far in showing off her skimpy dressing or body on social media.

Well, after releasing the number of pictures she felt like, she decided to heed to the advice of the elders who knows better than her as she got a new dress just to dance to their tune.

But like the saying that even a 16 year old girl will always scam a man, well she actually did by asking her critiques if her new style is the way they want her to start dressing by covering up herself.

“I am sure this is how u guys want me to dress or......still too short?,” she asked.