Sightings | 21 February 2017 12:03 CET

Actress, Destiny Etiko puts Gym Instructor in ‘Trouble’ (photo)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Hmm, please, where lies the power of a woman because with the way the likes of Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, is going, she sure will get some men into trouble o.

The actress recently hit the gym all in a bid to keep fit but it seems she fed the gym instructor with too much sexiness.

Destiny got everyone talking and starring at her as she flaunted her camel toe through her sport wear which shows how hot she looks.

But on a serious note sha, the actress is just too blessed and she can’t keep calm as she is always ready to flaunt what took her mother nine months to make in Olamide’s voice.


