Super Eagles Player, Jude Ighalo Shames Nigerian Leaders Build Orphanage Home

Hmm, if all Nigerian corrupt leaders could steal money and use them to better the lives of those in the hospital bed, orphanage homes, widows and many less privileged maybe Nigerians will not come for them.

Since the so-called leaders have failed in their duties to its citizens, Super Eagles striker, Odion Jude Ighalo, has taken up part of the huge responsibility of the government on his shoulder.

The player rather than spend his money on expensive drinks and travel the whole world, has chosen to use good deeds to provoke God by constructing an Orphanage Home in Ijegun, Lagos State.

The money the player is making is not up to what some Nigerian so-called leaders have stolen and kept for their families while causing the country great shame but little Odion believes that his little sum can go a long way in helping lives with the support of other Nigerians.

Well, leaders with looted funds, since Nigerians can no longer talk, in facts, there is no more freedom of information in the country, the action of this Player should change your thoughts.