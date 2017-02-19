Actress Mosunmola Filani, Hubby Celebrate 5 years Wedding Anniversary

Pretty Nollywood actress, Mosunmola Filani Oduoye, has been having a nice marriage with her hubby that she is rarely seen at social events.

Yes, they say celebrity marriage is not easy but Mosun has been able to manage her home front and her business together.

Though many will say she does not feature in movies like before and that is because she knows what her job is all about and how daisy it can be so she is able to define which roles she takes and which she declines.

Her hubby has been that ever understanding man and as such decided to show her how much he loves her as they celebrate their five year wedding anniversary today, February 19th, 2017.

Marriage is not an easy institution but the actress through the grace of God has been able to maintain her home form spies.

Congrats to them.

