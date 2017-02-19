After Robbery Attack, Actor Ime Bishop Employs Armed Security Aides

During the week, Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop, was robbed while in delta state ready to attend a function he was invited for but thank God for his life was spared to keep cracking his fans up.

Valuables like cash, mobile gadgets were taken from him but luckily for him, he was able to communicate with his wife who shared the sad incidence that happened to him.

The actor is back on social media to crack his fans up but this time, he put up a serious face to drive home his point that will has chosen to employ the services of security personnel since his freedom has been taken for granted.

He made it known that employing their services is not about luxury or showing off but what happened to him in Delta, it is needed that he takes such decision.

According to him, “Hitting the road for 3rd service and thanking God for life. Momentarily abducted, released but robbed clean. I'm happy I'm alive and well. I'm happy that I am happy. It's not a life I'm used to but situation has coerced me into moving with armed cops. No be posing. No be luxury. It's extremely a necessity but in all of this, God is the ultimate protector and fortress.”