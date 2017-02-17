Former project Fame Winner, Jeffrey Ufedo Akoh gets New Management

Project Fame winner Jeffrey Ufedo Akoh, might not be having that fast popularity since winning the competition in 2015, yet he has not given up on his dreams.

In other to have a robust career, the singer has decided to get a strong management that will help him project his image and also guide him not to take bad steps in the industry.

Jeff as he is fondly called has joined some of his colleagues as he was recently unveiled by popular management company, The Temple Company.

It is hoped that with this new management deal, the singer’s career will rise to the fullest maximum.