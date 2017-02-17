If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Meet Nollywood Stars | 17 February 2017 07:37 CET

Actress, May Owen in Tears as She Help Less Privileges on the Street (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nigerian singer cum actress, May Owen, is not all out in the industry for the money but the ability to make a strong impact in the society.

The singer rather than use her money to drink and go clubbing with friends, decided recently to add value to lives as she shared lots of relief materials to widows and less privileges on the street.

In tears while seeing how people try to survive in such hard economy like that of Nigeria, she affirmed that her personality is all about giving and that is what she plans to constantly do.

“In tears for my people. To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment... this is who I am,” she wrote.


Meet Nollywood Stars

situation compels a hunter to kill a cat instead of a caw!
By: BILLY A. A REGANS

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists