Actress, May Owen in Tears as She Help Less Privileges on the Street (photos)

Nigerian singer cum actress, May Owen, is not all out in the industry for the money but the ability to make a strong impact in the society.

The singer rather than use her money to drink and go clubbing with friends, decided recently to add value to lives as she shared lots of relief materials to widows and less privileges on the street.

In tears while seeing how people try to survive in such hard economy like that of Nigeria, she affirmed that her personality is all about giving and that is what she plans to constantly do.

“In tears for my people. To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment... this is who I am,” she wrote.