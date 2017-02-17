Singer, Ycee Signs Multi Million Naira Deal with Hennessy

Seriously, some Nigerian entertainers are doing well in their craft that various brands have began hunting them to be their ambassadors.

Since January 2017, the entertainment industry has seen tremendous successes recorded by some of these entertainers and now singer, Ycee, has joined the ambassadorial train.

Ycee has just signed an endorsement deal worth several millions of naira with popular drink brand, Hennessy.

It seems for the first quarter of the year, it’s going to be about drink companies’ competition with other brands which means fans will be seeing more drinks in musical videos.