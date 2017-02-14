Mercy Johnson, Hubby Celebrates Valentine at the Pool

It’s Valentine’s Day and pretty Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, was not left out of the fun as she and her hubby chose to have a nice time together at the swimming pool.

The actress and her hubby were recorded while playing together as their children were out to school. This goes to show how much the actress is enjoying her home.

Hmm, like she rightly told her fans back then, they should be expecting her fourth child soon, so maybe after this fun, they will be heading into the other room.

