Nollywood Stars Troop out to Celebrate Burial Pastor Joshua Iginla (photos)

Over the weekend, some Nollywood celebrities who have benefited from the kindness of popular Pastor, Joshua Iginla, came out to show their support for the man of God as he laid his father to rest.

The likes of actor, Francis Duru, Ngozi Ezeonu, Ejike Asiegbu, Governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose and others came out to show their support.

Singer, Yinka Ayefele, was one of the top act that entertained guests who were present as the event turned from the sober mood to party galour as money was sprayed everywhere.