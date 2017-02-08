If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 8 February 2017 06:42 CET

Prince Harry Bests William, Kate In London Royal Run

Source: thewillnigeria.com

Prince William may be closer in line to the British throne, but brother Prince Harry bested him at a finish line.

Harry, William and William’s wife, Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, raced a 50-meter sprint against each other Sunday at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park as they promoted a mental health campaign called Heads Together .

Cheered by track stars and amateur runners training for April’s London Marathon , Harry crossed the line a stride ahead of his older brother. William and third-place Kate hugged at the finish.

William, perhaps aware he would be beat by his more athletic sibling, had quipped moments before the start: “Oh, my hamstring!”

One spectator, women’s marathon world record-holder Paula Radcliffe, joked afterward that William should have been disqualified for straying into Kate’s lane.


General News

If we don't change direction soon, we'll end up where we're going.
By: roylexi.com

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists