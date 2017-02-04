After 10 years of Waiting, Actress, Yvonne Jegede Weds Lover

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede and her long time lover, Olakunle Fawole, popularly known Abounce, have today become man and wife after 10years.

Olakunle Fawole who is the son of late Nollywood actress, Bukky Ajayi, decided to go off the singles market as he takes his woman down the traditional way today February 4th, which happens to be his birthday also.

Yvonne Jegede officially got hooked to her man, Abounce, after he proposed to her on her birthday in August 25, 2016, and they have since been planning how to make their wedding a memorable one.

The wedding is perceived to be a low key wedding as the duo did not bother announce it to the public and information has it that the wedding took place somewhere around Ogunlana Drive, Surulere – Lagos.