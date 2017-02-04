2Face is Not Staging a Sincere Protest… Olukayode Salako

While everyone keeps talking about the planned protest staged by singer, 2Face, husband to Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola, Olukayode Salako, has come out to air his opinion on the protest.

His opinion might not go down well with many yet he is still entitled to it and not open to criticism as he points out that the protest is not a sincere one but a pay back of some sought.

He stated that 2Face is trying to use the protest to get back at the present administration just the same way the ‘Occupy Nigeria’ group did during the Jonathan administration.

According to him, "The intention of d Tuface's protest is not sincere. It is to retaliate for that of d 'Occupy Nigeria!' done during GEJ'S time."