Exclusive: I’m Not ready to Have Another Child…Comedian Baba De Baba

Popular Nigerian comedian, Baba De Baba, has so far enjoyed a cool career until recently when one of his skit which is on rape, almost got him into trouble based on the perception people read about it. He was tongue lashed with various threats which never moved him.

Since not everyone saw the positive side to what he was trying to promote, the comedian decided to make it clear to the public that his intentions was not to promote rape practice but a means of warning ladies to be careful and take a firm decision on their life rather than move from one man to the other.

Nollywoodgists.com caught up with the comedian and he decided to speak candidly about the whole drama that played as he also stressed that he was never invited by the Police nor was he scared of what will be done to him because he has done nothing wrong.

Excerpts below;

You were recently accused of making a rape skit that advises men to rape, what were your real intentions?

Please don’t generalize the RAPE. It was a story of a girl who visited a man she met on social media and stayed with him for a week, she was bathing and sleeping naked on his bed yet she denied him sex after spending his money and also tempting him by sleeping naked on his bed. ladies now engage in what I call SEXUAL FRAUD because they can easily accuse a man of rape and nobody would defend him because rape is sensitive that's why a girl can pretend to date a guy, do sex chat just to give him hope and the guy will be spending money thinking he's in a relationship. in the case of the lady in the skit, she even had the boldness to visit him and slept on his bed for a week.

My intention of the skit was to reduce the SENSITIVITY of rape so that people can reason well because no responsible girl will visit a guy she met on social media and stay with him for a week when she's not homeless... that's a clear sign of waywardness so IF YOU CAN VISIT, YOU CAN DO. You can't be wayward and still accuse someone of rape you caused for yourself.

Anyways, I wrote the story because I saw some short films of 25mins and I wanted to produce the shortest movie in the world that was why I produced it and it’s a one minute film which went viral.

Don't you think you presented it in a wrong way by advising men to rape a girl this is 2017?

As far as am concerned, I didn’t see anything wrong in the skit. Besides, I didn’t say THIS IS 2017. I have done the part2 where the guy was shot in Ghana but nobody promoted it that's to show how evil Nigerians are. All they want is a mistake to bring me down but my God won’t allow them. You can search for RAPE NONSENSE 2 on YouTube to watch it.

If I didn’t present it the way it came out, it wouldn't have gone viral. let it be on record that I shot the shortest movie in the world and for those people who said it didn’t make sense, please help me tell them to show you a skit that has made headline before. RAPE NONSENSE IS FIRST SKIT TO MAKE HEADLINES IN THE WOULD.

How were you able to escape the wrath of Police when you were invited?

I was never invited by the police and I wouldn't have honored their invitation if they did because they didn’t sponsor the skit neither was the skit on a Nigerian platform.

People feel you only used it to gain popularity since your career was low unlike the others?

Hmm, my career is not low, am only waiting for God's time. I have been consistent and you know it. Let me tell you the facts about the skit.. RAPE NONSENSE gave a lot of people opportunities to be heard even some useless bloggers that had never written a good story before took the advantage, musicians that have not been able to be in the news because they have not been able to drop a hit made headlines just my insulting me so they should be grateful to me.

The issue of rape, who should really be blamed, the man or lady?

In the context of RAPE NONSENSE, the lady should be blamed.

Will you say that the high rate at which ladies dress seductively also leads to rape?

In the context of RAPE NONSENSE, Yes o.. You can't stay near fire and not feel the hit.

Do you think the government has played its role in helping to cub the menace of rape in the society and what punishment do you suggest should be given to rapist?

That's not my business.

A lot of comedians have taken to skit; don't you think there are other ways by which they can be more creative?

My brother, there's nothing we will do that you people won't complain about. When a comedian becomes a gigolo, you will complain. Now they do skits to hustle, you are still complaining.

Some Comedians have began diversifying into other businesses like acting, movie production, what is your plan too, acting, music or what next?

This skit is also acting na.. I am a media consultant, publicist, writer and director. I write and direct my skits.

You have been enjoying fatherhood for about three years now, don't you think it's time to welcome a second child?

I have not finished paying Daniel's school fees and you want me to get another child.. na you go train am for me? Laugh