Calabash | 4 February 2017

Actress, Mimi Orijiekwe Expecting Baby Girl Soon (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Mimi Orijiekwe and hubby, Charles, are currently expecting a baby girl together as the actress was hosted to a baby shower recently.

Some of the actress friends and industry colleagues hosted her to a baby shower for her as she was filled with tears of joy seeing the amount of love shown to her.

The likes of Belinda Effah and Peggy Ovire, were on hand to celebrate with Mimi as the countdown begins.


