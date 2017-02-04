Actress, Judith Audu, Others Launches Reality TV Project

The African Film industry is set for a revolution through filmmaking, as High Definition Film Academy (HDFA) launches the 6th edition of its Script2ScreenAfrica filmmaking and Acting Reality TV project, with the theme “Film as a catalyst for revolution!”

The Reality TV project which is scheduled to hold from July 1st to August 26, 2017, will host 60 Finalists, 12 Star actors and trail blazing filmmakers as mentors, 20 Short films on Social Justice, and climax with a premiere of the short films at the 2017 Script2ScreenAfrica Awards.

Script2ScreenAfrica is High Definition Film Academy’s yearly intensive Hands on filmmaking and Acting training, involving three stages: Training, Short Film Competition, and Awards. The academy has successfully organized this training for 5 consecutive years, starting from its maiden edition in 2011/2012.

The 2017 edition is an upgraded and rebranded version of the previous editions; a Filmmaking and Acting REALITY TV project with focus on social justice filmmaking, and will span for Eight (8) weeks

Auditions across 7 states in Nigeria, 3 countries in Africa, U.S and UK (for Africans in the diaspora) will select 60 finalists into the 2017 Script2ScreenAfrica Reality TV project House. The 60 Finalists are separated into 6 teams of 10 finalists per team (5 filmmakers and 5 actors). Each team is headed by a combo of a star actor and a trail blazing filmmaker as their mentors.

Registration for the 2017 Script2ScreenAfrica Reality TV Project is officially open today February 1, 2017 and will close March 31, 2017. Registrations are done online at the project’s website: www.s2safrica.com

Auditions will begin April 14, 2017. Announcement of the 60 Finalists shall be on May 20, 2017, and the Reality TV project will commence from July 1 to August 26, 2017, which is also the date for the 2017 Script2ScreenAfrica Awards.